Opinion: For back to school, pack your children’s masks along with their markers

The Republican government now running Iowa seems to regularly find ways to sink even lower in it’s concern for the residents of the state. The Legislature’s and governor’s recent move to prevent public schools from mandating the wearing of masks by students is just another in a line of moves designed to ... what? Enable a further outbreak of deadly highly infectious disease? Because that’s what it’s done. She claims it’s because she believes parents should have the right to control their children’s lives. Apparently she includes the right to let their kids get sick in that package.