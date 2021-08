A federal judge has rejected a legal challenge against the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order to block evictions during the Covid-19 crisis, extending protections through 3 October.The ruling from US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Donald Trump, denied a challenge from real estate groups to overturn an order from Joe Biden administration to protect millions of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the public health crisis.Barring a successful appeal, the moratorium – which was effectively renewed after a push among activists and progressive lawmakers as the previous order expired – will remain...