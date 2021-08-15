Video Game Preview – Encased

Andrew Newton on the video games we were playing back in the day…. August 1991 was a great month for practically everything. The weather was great throughout the UK with temperatures barely dropping below 20° and everyone was enjoying the sunny weather. On the film front was the brilliant Terminator 2, arguably the finest of the first two films…. we will not mention the sequels, and fans of mutated chelonians were able to enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze. However, the gamers got the best of everything, we enjoyed the weather, went to the pictures and got to play the following fantastic games….