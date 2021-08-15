Video Game Preview – Encased

With the advent of technology and digital advances, the 2000s brought along changes in animation, gaming, and website design. The Internet Age was blooming, and so were technological advancements such as the rapid evolution of smartphones and computers. For game enthusiasts, this only meant one thing — advancement in computer graphics, improved visuals, and the gradual shift to 3D. We’ve since seen major leaps forward in technology from the early days of pong in the 80’s, the boom of home console gamers in the 90s and to the rise of the YouTube streamer in the 2000’s where players amass huge fan bases of fellow games who watch the pro’s play their favoruite games.
