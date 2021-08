In my third novel, “Glory Road,” one of the main characters owns a small garden shop, and at the beginning of each chapter, I included a quote about gardening. Once the book came out, many readers reached out to me to ask about those quotes at the beginning of the chapter and about my own gardening—how long I’d been gardening, what kind of things I grew, and what other gardening advice I had. I was almost embarrassed to admit that not only did I make up the quotes myself (though I did base them on actual gardening wisdom and advice), but I am not actually a gardener in the least!