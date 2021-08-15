Book Talk: Haunted Mansion mystery series is a winner

Jacob Finch Bonner was once a promising young novelist with a respectably published first book. Today, teaches in a third-rate MFA program and hasn't written or published anything decent in years. When student Evan Parker announces he doesn't need Jake's help because the plot of his book in progress is a sure thing, Jake dismisses the boast as amateur narcissism. But then he hears the plot. When he discovers that his former student has died, presumably without completing his book, Jake does what any self-respecting writer would do with a story that absolutely needs to be told. In a few short years, Evan Parker's predictions have come true, but Jake is the author enjoying the wave. He is wealthy, famous, and praised all over the world. Then an e-mail arrives, the first in a terrifying, anonymous campaign: You are a thief, it says. As Jake begins to learn more about his late student, it amazes and terrifies him. What's the real story behind the plot, and who stole it from whom?