Book Talk: Haunted Mansion mystery series is a winner

beaconjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Ness, author of the new Haunted Mansion mystery series, has published under as many as nine names, including Miranda Bliss and Casey Daniels. The new series is set in an exclusive women’s club in a city that clearly resembles Akron. In Book One, “Haunted Homicide,” Avery Morgan arrives for...

