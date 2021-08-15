Alicia Kozma looking forward to directing IU Cinema's future

Let’s roll back to 2014. I was making film-related photomontages on Photoshop and writing film-related essays and fictions which were consistently published in France, where I live. And I was quite happy doing that and I thought, Once I’m no longer doing that, I can take long walks, sit for hours at a time at cafés, read a lot, and watch and re-watch movies that I love. (I have a large collection of DVDs and Blu-rays.) Then, out of the blue, I got an offer to make a video essay. A video essay?? What the hell is that? Of course, I said yes, not knowing what it was. Nor did I know what I was getting into. Luckily for me, a friend of mine had a roommate who had worked as an editor and had a Mac and an editing program at his house. How fortunate for me that he was willing to work with me. Anyway, I made my first video essay, The Vanity Tables of Douglas Sirk. He was the hands and I was the guy with the ideas. As we went through the piece, I told him what to do, what to do next, where to cut and where to lengthen a shot. In other words, I was the director but didn’t know how to physically edit on that program. I decided to get a Mac for myself, so that I could do that. Thank you, Amazon.