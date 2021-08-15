Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Alicia Kozma looking forward to directing IU Cinema's future

Herald Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana University Cinema will be under new leadership this fall, with media industry scholar Alicia Kozma as its new director. Kozma, who previously led communication and media studies as an assistant professor at Washington College in Maryland, will take the helm of the IU Cinema Oct. 1. As director, Kozma will shape the theater’s programming and overall direction.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iu Cinema#Washington College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesAtlanta Daily World

The Future Is Femme Forward

(Cadillac brand ambassador and Academy Award-winning actress Regina King) Black Girl Magic and The Future is Females are reoccurring themes that have become the battle cry for many women of color around the world. That fact was evident this past weekend at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival where the conversation around the progressive women’s agenda took center stage.
Moviesiu.edu

Nighttime films at Memorial Stadium among IU Cinema fall events

Sept. 16: "Wall-E" Sept. 23: "Princess Mononoke" Sept. 30: "101 Dalmatians" Oct. 14: "What We Do in the Shadows" "Watching a film on the field or in the stands at Memorial Stadium is a movie-going experience we hope many will not soon forget," IU Cinema Interim Director Brittany D. Friesner said. "We are ecstatic to be able to engage our campus and community in these truly special programs this fall."
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Indie Focus: Brian Schultz on Look Dine-In Cinemas

As the cinema industry begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, Boxoffice Pro and Spotlight Cinema Networks are partnering to profile movie theaters and influential industry figures from across the country and asking them to share their first-person accounts of bringing the movies back to the big screen. Veteran exhibitor...
Penn Hills, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

#PHiLLTERspace looks to save Penn Hills Cinemas by transforming it into a live entertainment hub

A local talent and Penn Hills resident hopes to save and transform the space at Penn Hills Cinemas into a live entertainment hub. The project dubbed “#PHiLLTERspace” will use the theater as a community live arts experience center while it is not showing movies by combining grassroots and independent live arts performances and existing mobile technology.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Look Dine-In Cinemas Joins Spotlight Cinema Networks

Dallas-based exhibitor Look Dine-In Cinemas has joined Spotlight Cinema Networks, it was announced today. Under the deal, Spotlight will serve as LOOK’s exclusive cinema advertising sales representative. Recently launched by Brian Schultz, Look Dine-In Cinemas currently boasts five theaters representing 59 screens in Dallas and Los Angeles. The exhibitor plans...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Edinburgh Film Festival CEO Ken Hay on Overcoming the Pandemic and the Future of Cinema

With public health laws, travel regulations and COVID variants rapidly changing every day, putting together this year’s Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival has been no easy task. But with 2020’s edition of the festival having been cancelled due to the pandemic, the team behind the EIFF were determined to forge ahead despite lacking a creative director (incoming creative director Kristy Matheson starts next month) and without even knowing whether, when push came to shove, the event would be able to go ahead. Fortunately, the (celestial, if not Hollywood) stars aligned and the EIFF has opened this week to a hungry and responsive...
Chestertown, MDtalbotspy.org

Chestertown’s Dark Lady of Cinema

A few years ago I stumbled upon a photograph of silent film star Miriam Cooper with an appended biographical blurb mentioning Chestertown. Curious and always interested in how people find their way to this part of the Eastern Shore, I filed it away for a rainy-day project. And one day it rained.
Moviestalkhouse.com

Unearthing Cinema’s Lost Treasures

Let’s roll back to 2014. I was making film-related photomontages on Photoshop and writing film-related essays and fictions which were consistently published in France, where I live. And I was quite happy doing that and I thought, Once I’m no longer doing that, I can take long walks, sit for hours at a time at cafés, read a lot, and watch and re-watch movies that I love. (I have a large collection of DVDs and Blu-rays.) Then, out of the blue, I got an offer to make a video essay. A video essay?? What the hell is that? Of course, I said yes, not knowing what it was. Nor did I know what I was getting into. Luckily for me, a friend of mine had a roommate who had worked as an editor and had a Mac and an editing program at his house. How fortunate for me that he was willing to work with me. Anyway, I made my first video essay, The Vanity Tables of Douglas Sirk. He was the hands and I was the guy with the ideas. As we went through the piece, I told him what to do, what to do next, where to cut and where to lengthen a shot. In other words, I was the director but didn’t know how to physically edit on that program. I decided to get a Mac for myself, so that I could do that. Thank you, Amazon.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

“Dance like it’s your final night on earth”: 5 club crews look forward to We Out Here

We ask key artists and club crews what they are looking forward to at this year’s festival. The inaugural edition of We Out Here put Gilles Peterson’s festival in the firm position of one of the best weekender’s in the UK. It’s curation of the new UK jazz movement and the most exciting faces in dance music made for a fusion irresistible to anyone with half an ear plugged to the underground.
Moviesfilmlinc.org

Matías Piñeiro on Isabella and Nicolás Pereda on Fauna

This week on the Film at Lincoln Center podcast, we’re featuring a conversation from the 58th New York Film Festival with filmmakers Matías Piñeiro and Nicolás Pereda. In Matías Piñeiro’s Isabella and Nicolás Pereda’s Fauna, one never knows where performance ends and life begins. The two films meditate in poignant ways on storytelling as both an artistic and an everyday act: Isabella continues Piñeiro’s wryly quotidian takes on Shakespearean dramas, while Fauna unearths the violence haunting a Mexican village beneath a veneer of fabrications and arch comedy. In a sprawling conversation moderated by NYFF program advisor Gina Telaroli, the two filmmakers chatted about their shared affinities, inimitable idiosyncrasies, and respective approaches to collaboration, color, structure, and more.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Chair’ On Netflix, Where Sandra Oh Is The First Female English Chair At A Prestigious University

There are many, many institutions of higher learning out there — some even claiming progressive bona fides — that are slow to impart change within their own infrastructures. Tenured professors become stuck in their ways, administrations hire women and people of color at glacial paces. Which is why it’s entirely believable that the situation that Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman have created in their new series The Chair can happen, even in 2021. Read on for more.
Performing Artst2conline.com

Broadway Buskers: Damon Daunno and Heath Saunders

Broadway Buskers brings Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

The Long Unpredictable Life of Art: Francine Prose on Teaching James Alan McPherson to Incarcerated Students

This spring, the second spring of the Covid-19 pandemic, I taught, under the auspices of the Bard Prison Initiative, at the Eastern Correctional Facility, a men’s maximum security prison in Napanoch, New York. The conditions for remote learning were challenging. The only screens in the Eastern school were reserved for math classes, so the humanities had to be taught on speakerphone. I couldn’t see my students, and they couldn’t see me. Also the acoustics were bad. My students could hear me, but they needed to cross the room, one by one, and speak directly into the phone in order for me to hear them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy