'Britain will be the centre of the car world between 19 and 22 August'
The biggest car, motoring, transport and tech event on the planet next week? It could have been the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), which I’ve attended countless times and always think of as America’s great exhibition, its ‘national’ event. But for a mix of Delta Variant and other reasons, the NYC show has been cruelly cancelled at the last minute. It’ll be 2022 at the earliest before the globally important event bounces back.www.autoexpress.co.uk
Comments / 0