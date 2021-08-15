SEPTA moves deep cleaning to Erie-Torresdale El stop this weekend
SEPTA maintenance crews will move their deep cleaning operation to the Erie-Torresdale station of the Market-Frankford Line Friday through Sunday this weekend. The cleaning gives crews eight hours instead of the traditional four — enough time for a full-power polish. “It’s power-washing, removing litter, removing debris, getting graffiti, trying to get the stations in the best shape we can get them in,” said Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for the transit agency.whyy.org
