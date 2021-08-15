SPIRITUALLY SPEAKING: I can't wait to get on the road again
“Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road.”. I’ve no idea why I’ve been possessed my whole adult life with wanderlust, a need and desire to get on the road and go, but that is what I crave and enjoy more than just about anything else. To travel and cross over state lines. To explore and get lost in a little town or a big city. To discover serendipitously some out of the way gem: an Iowa diner with amazing blueberry pie, or a Minneapolis bookstore filled with first editions or a roadside historic marker on the exact spot where the first Jell-O factory stood, in the small-town of Leroy, New York.www.wickedlocal.com
