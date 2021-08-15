Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The severe storms last Wednesday, August 11th produced more than 40 damaging wind reports all across northwest Ohio and one EF-1 tornado in Fayette (Fulton County), but new drone footage showed two swirling 50 yard paths of flattened corn in rural Van Wert County and one of those tornadic paths stretched into Allen County. While the Van Wert County EMA was able to use the newer drone technology to prove two tornadoes developed last Wednesday afternoon, the twisters didn’t have anything in their path other than corn. Because there weren’t any structures or trees hit, and because nobody saw the tornadoes, the National Weather Service didn’t have enough information to correctly identify the strength of the tornadoes. Here are the two summaries of the twister touchdowns.