Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to the Molineux Stadium on Sunday, where he will face his former club Wolverhampton for the first time in the English Premier League. In his first match in charge of Tottenham last week, Son Heung-Min made Hotspur fans briefly forget about the Harry Kane transfer saga when he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over defending league champion Manchester City. Wolves, meanwhile, suffered an opening weekend defeat at the hands of Leicester City, 1-0. Along with Son, Tottenham could look to Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn for production in the final third, while Wolves will aim to score their first goal of the campaign through the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez.