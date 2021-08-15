Sunny and mild Sunday; storm chances midweek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be ahot start to the work week and a foggy start to the morning at the bus stop and your morning commute. We are turning up the heat a little more for today and humidity is on the rise. We should make it near 90 degrees and again, with the summer heat and humidity there’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Many will be dry but keep the umbrella close by. This week, we stay in the upper 80’s and even may get to 90° for most. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Factoring in the humidity, it will feel in the mid 90’s so find ways to stay cool and hydrated. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Reminder — if it’s too hot for your it’s too hot for your pets. Wednesday looks to be the hottest of the week and our next best chance for storms will be Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.