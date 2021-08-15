Cancel
A farmhouse in the English countryside that comes with 4 separate cottages is on sale for $6.2 million. Take a look inside.

By Joey Hadden
The 76-acre property is selling for more than $6 million, and it comes with five houses.

  • A luxury farmhouse located in southwest England's Dartmoor National Park is on the market for £4.5 million, or $6.2 million.
  • The five-bedroom home comes with four cottages on the 76-acre property.
  • Outbuildings on the land house a gym, game room, office, and indoor pool.
Nestled in the valleys of England's Dartmoor National Park, in the southwest county of Devon, a farmhouse-turned-luxury home is selling for £4.5 million or $6.2 million, Jam Press reports.
A property within Dartmoor National Park.

The main house on the property - which comes with four additional cottages - has five bedrooms, according to the same source.
The main house.

Known as Greenawell, the property used to be a working farm, Jam Press reports. The current owner has had the house, outbuildings, and cottages since 2005, according to the same source.
Plants growing on the 76-acre property.

Inside the main house, there's an open-plan kitchen.
The kitchen in the main house.

The kitchen has enough space for a breakfast table that seats eight.
The other side of the kitchen.

Next to the kitchen, there's a separate dining room with a fireplace and large glass doors, the virtual tour in the listing on real-estate agency Strutt & Parker's website shows.
The dining room in the main house.

The living area has built-in shelving and large, floor-to-ceiling windows.
The living room in the main house.

Rooms with vast windows provide scenic views of the gardens outside.
Another sitting room in the main house.

In the master suite, there's a private bathroom and dressing room, according to the property listing.
The main home's master bedroom.

Aside from the main house, the 76-acre property has four more cottages for accommodations, Jam Press reports.
An aerial view of the home.

Together, all four cottages have eight bedrooms, according to Jam Press.
One of the four cottages.

Two cottages have two bedrooms, another has three, and the remaining home has one, according to the property listing.
One of the eight bedrooms.

The Granary Cottage is described as the largest of the four on the property listing.
The Granary Cottage's exterior.

Inside the Granary Cottage, the kitchen and dining areas are bright and full of light.
The Granary Cottage's kitchen.

The living room has enough space for a sectional and even a drum set.
The Granary Cottage's living space.

The property listing says that each cottage was designed to be unique.
A kitchen in one of the cottages.

They each have their own style and character, according to the property listing.
A living space in one of the cottages.

For example, this cottage living space has a classic, natural look.
A living space in one of the cottages.

Another cottage living space is vibrant with bold colors and textures.
A living space in another cottage.

There are also outbuildings on the property that have been converted for recreational use, according to Jam Press.
One of the outbuildings has a gym.

One has a gym, office, and game room in it.
This outbuilding has a ping pong table inside.

Another outbuilding has an indoor swimming pool.
An indoor swimming pool on the property.

There's also a fenced-in tennis court on the property. See the home's listing on Strutt & Parker (at the link below) to find out more about the property.
A tennis court on the property.

