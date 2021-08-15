Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 review: A complete Chromebook 2-in-1 tablet package
There are a lot of Chromebook two-in-ones available, but the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is the rare model that's a tablet first and a laptop second. Instead of having an attached keyboard that flips around, this CM3 is a 10.5-inch Chrome tablet with a detachable keyboard. The design makes it easier to take advantage of Chrome's Android app support and is generally better for entertainment, while also letting you get some work done when necessary. Overall, it's a solid pick, especially if you're considering it as a secondary device for mobile or casual use.www.cnet.com
