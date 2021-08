AKRON, Ohio – Cleveland sports fans, even the die-hard variety, will undoubtedly learn something new in Marc Bona’s new book, “Hidden History of Cleveland Sports.”. In his second book, the 56-year-old West Akron resident and cleveland.com Life and Culture reporter unearths 24 little-known stories in Cleveland sports across the past 100-plus years. The tales include iconic-but-forgotten innovations to sports, such as the first football pass and the first slider pitch in baseball, along with triumphs and tragedies that have forever altered the landscape of Cleveland sports across baseball, basketball, boxing, football, hockey and soccer.