Vaccination rates among youths in Connecticut cities are dramatically lower than their suburban peers, leaving some concerned about a fully in-person school year

By Amanda Blanco, Hartford Courant
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer than half of kids ages 12-15 in Connecticut are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — and statewide estimates mask stark disparities between cities and affluent suburbs that grow even larger among children, a Courant review of state data shows. In Hartford and West Hartford, about 64% and 83% of...

