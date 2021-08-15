We’re looking for the “Best Dressed” Browns fans in the Land
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns’ fans are legendary for their dedication to the team and for wearing their team pride on their sleeves -- literally. Whether you are a season ticket holder, a member of the Browns Backers, a die-hard tailgater, or are content to watch the games with a few friends in the backyard, we all have a wardrobe dedicated to game day. Some of us wear just a jersey – and some of us are dressed to the nines in outlandish outfits that are Instagram-worthy.www.cleveland.com
