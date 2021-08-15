2 seriously injured in NE Iowa motorcycle crash, Saturday evening
A man and a woman on a motorcycle were seriously injured and transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic, following an accident Saturday evening in northeastern Iowa’s Delaware County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened at around 6:40-p.m., when a 1997 Harley Davidson cycle operated by 57-year-old Thomas J. Hermsen, of Kieler, WI, failed to stop at the intersection of 250th Street and 220th Avenue. The machine was traveling north on 220th at the time.www.kjan.com
