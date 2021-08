On 15 August 1945, the Japanese announced they would surrender to the Allies. The formal surrender would not occur until 2 September. For my grandfather and his ship, the USS Sway (AM-120), it was operations as normal. They were still off the coast of Okinawa, still clearing mines from the shipping lanes. As the Allies prepared for the surrender and the ultimate occupation of Japan, the Sway would soon move to Japan to clear the way for the occupation forces.