Pleased, although already without espadrilles, he listened to Pedro Sánchez this morning as the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Limen, was discharged into compliance towards his government. The first stood out the "speed" when it comes to creating a host and host and distribution center for Afghan citizens at the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base (Madrid), "a sign of dignity and that the European Union bases its values in Respect for human rights. " The second, on the other hand, commented looking at Sánchez that "Spain is an example of the soul of Europe in the best expression of it." All three were on the same line.