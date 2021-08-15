Cancel
Religious health providers win injunction on Obamacare rules

A federal judge has issued a permanent injunction on behalf of religious health care providers who feared the Biden administration would interpret the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare as requiring them to perform abortions or gender-transition treatment against their conscience. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had argued that it...

