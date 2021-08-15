Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

3D Printed Fabric Stiffens On Demand

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Singapore and at CalTech have developed a 3D printed fabric with an interesting property: it is generally flexible but can stiffen on demand. You can see a video about the new fabric, below. The material consists of nylon octahedrons interlocked. The cloth is enclosed in a plastic envelope...

#Design#Caltech
