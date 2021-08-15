3D Printed Fabric Stiffens On Demand

Have you ever heard of the German rocket-powered aircraft Heinkel He-176? If not, you should. This aircraft was noteworthy for a special reason: It was the world's first aircraft to be propelled solely by a liquid-fueled rocket, and the most interesting thing about it was that it was cold! Following his discovery of this aircraft, the YouTuber Integza, who designs and builds all kinds of stuff, decided to do a little research and found out that the engine was a monopropellant engine that used hydrogen peroxide to propel the aircraft forward. And, of course, he had to conduct some extremely interesting experiments, which eventually resulted in the 3D printing of a rocket engine.