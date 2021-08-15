Cancel
Accidents

Five die in fire in block of flats in Russia

tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Moscow — Five people have died in a fire in a residential building in Russia. The bodies were found during the firefighting operations in the early hours of Sunday, investigators said. Among the dead were two 3 and 6-year-old children. It was initially unclear why the fire broke out in...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

#Russia#Accident
