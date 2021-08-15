Cancel
Celebrities

Here’s What John Wayne Considered His Best Attribute

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 8 days ago
John Wayne‘s estate revealed what the late Hollywood star thought was his best attribute and it may surprise you! John was a Western movie icon back in the day until he passed away in 1979. Many fans still watch his iconic movies today.

He said, “I suppose my best attribute if you want to call it that, is sincerity. I can sell sincerity because that’s the way I am.”

John Wayne said his best attribute was his sincerity

THE UNDEFEATED, John Wayne, 1969, TM & Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection, UND 001 GN, Photo by: Everett Collection (88663)

His estate shared the quote and fans were very impressed by the answer. One person wrote, “What a genuinely great role model he was during his lifetime and still is today for us all!” while another shared, “We certainly need more men like him.”

RIO LOBO, John Wayne, 1970, RIL 035, Photo by: Everett Collection (55220)

John once said that he always followed his father’s advice. He told him to always keep his word and never insult anyone on purpose. He added that his father said he should never go looking for trouble. It seems that advice worked well for him!

THE SONS OF KATIE ELDER, John Wayne, 1965, SKE 071, Photo by: Everett Collection (46878)

His estate also recalled how generous he was when he was alive. John always made sure to stop and meet fans and sign autographs or take photos. He wanted to thank fans for all of their support.

John certainly is missed!

