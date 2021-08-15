Cancel
José Abreu ties it up in the 9th, but the Chicago White Sox can’t hold off New York Yankees in an extra-innings loss

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
Yankees players line up during player introductions before the Field of Dreams game against the White Sox on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago White Sox were down to their final strike in the ninth inning Saturday against the New York Yankees.

First baseman José Abreu gave the team hope with a game-tying solo home run, sending the sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field into a frenzy.

But Aaron Judge continued his monster series for the Yankees, driving in the go-ahead run with a single in the 10th against reliever Liam Hendriks. Joey Gallo followed with a two-run homer as the Yankees beat the Sox 7-5.

“I just think you could see clearly that both teams are putting a lot of importance on competing and winning the game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “That makes for the best entertainment. Fans, I’m sure are not happy we got beat but they saw the home team do a bunch of great things. And the other side, they’re motivated. That’s when the game is the best, when both teams are playing hard and making things happen.”

Judge went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

He hit a solo homer against reliever Craig Kimbrel in the eighth to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead. Judge has three home runs and nine RBIs in the first two games of the series, which is even at a game apiece.

Abreu, who went 4-for-5, homered off Chad Green on a 3-2 curveball to tie the game at 4.

“That’s the José Abreu that we know,” said Sox center fielder Luis Robert through an interpreter. “The José Abreu that thrives in those moments. He does the thing he knows what to do. He always does that. Unfortunately we didn’t get the victory today but it was a good game and that at-bat was very good, a very exciting one.”

It was the second straight game with a dramatic ninth inning homer for the Sox, coming after Tim Anderson’s game-winning two-run homer on Thursday at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Saturday was another thriller, only this time the Yankees made sure the story had a different ending.

Judge drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single to center against Hendriks. Gallo then hit his second home run of the game, making it 7-4. Hendriks was charged with two earned runs. He has allowed three homers this series, including surrendering two in the ninth with two outs on Thursday.

“What I saw with Kimbrel and with Liam, those are not save situations, right?” La Russa said. “Not that they can’t get the outs. You’ve got to give credit to the guys that got the hits. But that’s not their classic. Whether it’s the eighth inning with the lead or the ninth inning with the lead, I’m not making excuses for them, it’s the truth. And they both could’ve gotten the outs and the guys put swings on them. Those are not save situations and I hope the next time that you see them take the mound, we have the lead.

“We had a chance to win. The score is what it is and you send your best guy out there. And it’s Kimbrel, he’s in a tie game. You understand that that’s an adjustment and they can adjust. But you’re not going to not pitch them because we’re not ahead. It’s the reality of the competition. At times, you do what you had to do, not what you want to do. We wanted to win the game, so it didn’t work out.”

Luis Robert had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to get the Sox within two runs. Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs.

“Today I felt very good in all my at-bats,” Robert said.

The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the 10th. Seby Zavala lined out to first and Anderson grounded into a force out.

“Just talking about this game today, it makes you feel very excited and proud to have this uniform on,” La Russa said. “The effort level from first pitch to the end, coming back, everything that happened, that’s all you can ask a team to do. Had a couple chances.”

Comments / 0

