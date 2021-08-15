Cancel
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 05:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Southeastern Trego County in west central Kansas Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 556 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedar Bluff, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brownell around 615 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include McCracken. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

