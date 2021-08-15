Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Wildland review – Sidse Babett Knudsen excels in lean, mean Danish drama

By Wendy Ide
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEx85_0bSCOcrw00
Sidse Babett Knudsen in Wildland. Photograph: Christian Geisnæs

After a car accident robs Ida (Sandra Guldberg Kampp) of her mother, she is sent to live with her estranged aunt Bodil ( Sidse Babett Knudsen ) and her cousins. It’s a robustly affectionate household that helps heal the scars of grief. Ida soon finds herself adopted as a kind of mascot by her older male cousins. But with entrance into the inner circle of the family comes certain expectations – that Ida will abide by the family codes, and that she will step up to duties in the family business: extortion, debt collection, violent intimidation.

This lean Danish drama is not wholly original – David Michôd’s Animal Kingdom is an obvious comparison – but it’s a tense, suspenseful piece of storytelling and a showcase for a treacherously mercurial performance from Knudsen as the fearsome matriarch.

Watch a trailer for Wildland.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidse Babett Knudsen
Person
David Michôd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Wildland#Drama#Mascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

Censor review – a brilliantly adventurous horror debut

This thrilling, dizzying debut from Welsh writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond is a nostalgic treat for anyone old enough to remember the infamous “video nasties” scare of the early 80s. Yet beneath the retro surface lies a more universal tale about the power of horror to confront our deepest fears – a timeless celebration of the liberating nature of the dark side. Blessed with a sharp eye for period detail (horror maven Kim Newman gets an exec-producer credit) and a refreshingly irreverent attitude to nerdy fan-boy “facts”, Censor conjures a serpentine tale of trauma, repression and liberation, all mediated through the deliciously tactile medium of illicit videotapes and pre-internet media panics.
MoviesThe Guardian

Jeanie Finlay: ‘I don’t film alpha males. They don’t need more exposure’

There are many wonderful moments in the films of Jeanie Finlay but my current favourite is in Seahorse, her intimate and profoundly moving 2019 documentary about the struggles of transgender man Freddy McConnell to conceive and give birth to his own child. The scene takes place during a party at Freddy’s mum’s house as a room full of family friends, all women, talk to Freddy about the clothes he’ll wear during pregnancy.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Paul Abbott: ‘I have written two scenes I can’t bear to watch’

Shameless plundered his bleak childhood for comedy. Now, he’s written a ‘funny forensics’ show, Wolfe, informed by his own bipolar diagnosis. The hit writer talks therapy, all-nighters and why his seven-year-old adores gore. ‘I wanted to write a funny forensics show,” says Paul Abbott. “It’s never been done.” Nobody watched...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Courier review: Benedict Cumberbatch excels in an otherwise predictable Cold War tale

Dir: Dominic Cooke. Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Angus Wright. 12A, 111 mins. Benedict Cumberbatch, with cheekbones curved like an archer’s bow and the flared nostrils of some ancient dragon, has the right face to play geniuses. Sherlock Holmes, Alan Turing, Thomas Edison – if he lets his lips settle with the right amount of tension, he can transform them all into something proud, elegant, and exceptional. But in Dominic Cooke’s Cold War drama The Courier – which premiered at 2020’s Sundance Film Festival under the name Ironbark – Cumberbatch proves himself equally capable of playing the average Joe. It helps, too, that he can hide his distinctive features behind a thick moustache, and trade his confident tone for a softer, nervy lilt.
Moviesanothermag.com

Fear, Trauma and Family Ties: The Story of Dark New Danish Drama, Wildland

In Danish picture Wildland, director Jeanette Nordahl’s feature debut, we hear Sandra Guldberg Kampp before we see her. “People I don’t even know ask me all sorts of questions,” she announces, the camera focused on an upturned car. “About my aunt. And my mum. They say we have plenty of time. That we’ll figure out what went wrong together. But for some people things go wrong before they even begin.” The lines are an early indication of the trauma that will unfold, and Guldberg Kampp recites them word for word in the film’s penultimate sequence.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: LA PLACE D’UNE AUTRE: An Excellent, Well Acted Story of Mistaken Identity [Locarno 2021]

La Place d’une autre (2021) Film Review from the 74th Annual Locarno Film Festival, a film directed by Aurelia Georges, and starring Lyna Khoudri, Sabine Azema, Maud Wyler, Laurent Poitrenaux, Jacques Bachelier, Amelie Belohradsky, Agnes Bourgeois, Olivier Broche, Bruno Dreyfurst, Sarah Gendrot-Krauss, Jacques Bruckmann, Marie Hattermann, Naton Goetz, and Didier Brice.
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Coda’ review: A heartwarming, coming-of-age drama about listening without hearing

An American remake of the 2014 French film, La Famille Bélier, Coda operates under the same premise, albeit with personal touches courtesy of writer and director Sian Heder. Coda centers around a 17-year-old named Ruby (Emilia Jones in a bit of pitch-perfect casting), who is the child of deaf adults (CODA). Her brother Leo (Daniel Durant) is also deaf, which means she’s the only person in her working-class family who can hear. Her father Frank (Troy Kotsur) runs a fishing boat along the coast of their New England town, and the whole family has to pitch in so they can make ends meet. And that certainly goes extra for Ruby, who in addition to helping reel in the fish has to act as a constant interpreter for her family, since she can translate and communicate in American Sign Language.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

‘She Will’ Review: Superb, Sly, Feminist Horror-Drama Debut

Wounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. “She Will” may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Bagdad Cafe’ Review: A London Stage Adaptation With Theatricality but No Drama

“Life is a cabaret, old chum.” Oh wait, wrong show. Or is it? Taking on Percy and Eleonore Adlon’s 1987 movie “Bagdad Cafe,” Emma Rice’s music-filled, uber-quirky production boasts everything from onstage guitar, keyboard and drums to puppets, mime, model cars, line-dancing, comedy accents, solo and ensemble numbers, a slash curtain and glitter guns. But despite its heart being manifestly in the right place — definitely, nay defiantly, on its sleeve — the whole thing winds up being considerably less than the sum of its parts. Rice has always been at her best with a strong script, as in her ravishing...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

The Chair review: Sandra Oh college drama outstrips its expected grades

I’m probably biased as it was my degree, but setting a TV series in a university English department seems brave verging on kamikaze. Reading all those poems and plays and novels is bad enough, let alone watching people talking about reading them. The stakes could hardly be lower. Who will get tenure? Who will be cancelled? Will the teaching of Chaucer survive the 21st century? Who cares? As premises go, it’s not exactly “teacher turns to crystal meth” or “drug kingpins in Baltimore” or even “1950s advertising agency”.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Wildland’ review: Family walks between love & violence in gripping Danish thriller

It would be generous to say that Wildland (Original title: Kød & blod), a Danish film directed by Jeanette Nordahl and written by Ingeborg Topsøe, is reminiscent of Animal Kingdom (2010). Actually, it almost feels like a remake of David Michôd’s Australian film. The most notable difference is that this time the story stars a 17-year-old girl named Ida (Sandra Guldberg Kampp). Perhaps slightly less withdrawn than Joshua (James Frecheville), the lead of Animal Kingdom, she must move in with her estranged aunt and her grown sons ​​after her mother’s death in a car accident. At first the family seems normal, full of affection and welcoming the girl, but we soon discover increasing tensions with devastating consequences.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: THE PROTEGE, Short on Action and Drama, Long on Thespian Character Work

Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, The Mark of Zorro, Goldeneye), a one-time A-lister who’s seemingly fallen on hard times, with admirable competency from a threadbare, underwritten screenplay written by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer, The Mechanic, The Expendables 2), The Protégé puts the “generic” in generic revenge-thriller. With stock, one-dimensional...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin fills out cast as production begins

With production now underway on The Witcher: Blood Origin in the UK, Netflix has filled out the cast of the upcoming live-action Witcher prequel series with the addition of several new faces. As reported by Deadline, Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings) has been cast as Balor, with Mirren...
TV & Videostheyoungfolks.com

‘A Tale of a Thousand Stars’ review: An unmissable Boyslove drama

The year 2021 has been challenging for many, especially in the Thai BL world, as the production of projects slows down due to the widespread of COVID-19 in the country. Before the recent outbreak of COVID-19, in January of this year, GMMTV released their highly anticipated drama, A Tale of a Thousand Stars, which is commonly known as 1000stars.
MoviesDeadline

‘True Things’: Ruth Wilson Asks A Dangerous Question In The First Clip Of Venice Film Festival Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an intriguing first look at Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Tom Burke (The Souvenir) in Harry Wootliff’s Venice-bound feature drama True Things. Wilson plays a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes intoxicated by a stranger who overwhelms her quiet life. Above is also a new still from the Brit movie, which will unspool next month on the Lido in the Horizons strand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy