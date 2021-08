We are back! After a summer full of transfer rumors, the Euro and the Olympics, Real Madrid are now back in action in La Liga as they take on Alaves for their first match of the season, which will also be Carlo Ancelotti’s first official game in charge since returning to the club. There are a lot of questions to be asked, but in the end, all that matters is what is done on the pitch as Los Merengues start with a game that they should win.