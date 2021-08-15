Cancel
Baby Sister Dies After Teen Beats Her For Stealing Snacks In New York

Teen beats sister over snacks

New York State News by Evan Green, East Coast Crime and Justice Correspondent

New York Cops say a 17-year-old boy admitted to beating his baby sister shortly before she died and it was all over stolen snacks. Even worse, it looks like their mom tried to cover it all up.

Police in the Bronx police found 7-year-old Julissia Batties unresponsive at the apartment she shared with her mother and brother and she passed away just hours after being rushed to the hospital by first responders.

Julissia's mother claimed that she fell on a table and hit her head, but authorities found signs of trauma on Julissia's body. Julissia's 17-year-old brother later confessed to investigators that he hit her eight times after she kept trying to take snacks.

According to the teenager, the girl previously received a black eye and her mother, Navasia Jones, tried to cover up the incident when interviewed by the Administration for Children's Services. Jones did not contact the police until three hours after the little girl started vomiting. While no charges have been filed in the case, the child is reported to have had bruises and scratches on her body and face.

Does this sound like an accident to you? Let us know what you think.

