Every year we get some of the best feel-good stories from county fairs across the country, but these two are a little bittersweet. 18-year-old Madison Lee from Michigan spent the summer preparing her animals for the Monroe County Fair but was unexpectedly killed in a car accident less than a week before the fair. Madison’s twin sister Macie decided that even after the tragic loss of her sibling, she was still going to show her sister’s animals this year.