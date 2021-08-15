Cancel
The pandemic complicated, extended the Grange Fair Queen’s reign. Here’s how she adapted

Cover picture for the articleSoon, 19-year-old Morgan Bair will give up her Grange Fair queen title after an unusual two-year reign. After the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 Grange Fair, Bair said the Queen Committee asked her if she’d be willing to pull a second year. She gladly accepted, spending 2021 as both a college freshman at Bob Jones University in South Carolina and a second-year fair queen.

PoliticsWVNT-TV

Fair Queen holds crown for longest reign

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia holds the crown for Mountain State royalty. The longest reigning queen of the fair, Brianna Pekula said since she was a child she knew this is what she wanted to be. Raised in the ag and pageants world, her two loves came together to give her the opportunity to show kids the importance of agriculture.

Comments / 0

