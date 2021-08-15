The pandemic complicated, extended the Grange Fair Queen’s reign. Here’s how she adapted
Soon, 19-year-old Morgan Bair will give up her Grange Fair queen title after an unusual two-year reign. After the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 Grange Fair, Bair said the Queen Committee asked her if she’d be willing to pull a second year. She gladly accepted, spending 2021 as both a college freshman at Bob Jones University in South Carolina and a second-year fair queen.www.centredaily.com
