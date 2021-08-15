Who will be crowned 2021 Centre County Grange Fair Queen? 3 contestants will compete
Three Centre County teens will vie to become this year’s Grange Fair queen at the Aug. 18 coronation, held at the fair’s Southside Stage at 6 p.m. The winning contestant will take over for Morgan Bair, who served two years due to the pandemic canceling the 2020 Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair and queen events. Whoever is crowned queen already has the support of 19-year-old Bair.www.centredaily.com
