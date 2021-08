(WFXR) — Prepare for hot temperatures in the forecast for the week ahead. For Monday morning, expect some patchy fog in Southwest and Central Virginia. Otherwise, skies will generally be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s in the Alleghany Highlands and the New River Valley. Central Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and Southside will be on the hot side with highs in the low to mid 90s. Although much of the region will stay dry for the start of the week, a few pop-up showers and storms cannot be ruled out during the heat of the day. However, high pressure will be building into the region, which will result in mainly dry and hot conditions.