PGGM Investments Purchases 592 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
PGGM Investments boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0