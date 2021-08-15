Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells 205 Shares of Stock
FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $12,181.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
