Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $36.33

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,134,000. Twilio accounts for about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,030 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $158,580.00 in Stock

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

954 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

