Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $36.33
Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.www.modernreaders.com
