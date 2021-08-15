Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $36.33

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.