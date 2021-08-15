Cancel
CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

