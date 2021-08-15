CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Textron makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of Textron worth $522,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.