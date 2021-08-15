WNBA Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-46) will challenge the Minnesota Twins (51-66) in the final match of a three-game weekend showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Tampa Bay defeated the Minnesota Twins in the opening game of a weekend series at 10-4 on Friday but failed to maintain its winning form and bowed to the Twins in the next match with a 0-12 shutout loss on Saturday. The Rays will try to bounce back and win this series in a rubber match on Sunday. Tampa Bay scored a total of 18 runs in the last three contests and the Rays scored four or more runs in winning ten of their last 11 outings. Right Fielder Randy Arozarena recorded 107 hits and 53 RBIs in leading Tampa while 3rd Baseman Joey Wendle and Left Fielder Austin Meadows posted a combined 184 hits and 116 RBIs this season. Pitcher Michael Wacha gave up 7 earned runs on 7 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched to pick up the loss.