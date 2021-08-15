FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.84. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0