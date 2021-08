On August 23 from 5 to 7 pm, the Augusta Area Historical Society will host Candi Zion at the Augusta Museum for a book signing. She recently authored “In Between People: The Metis of Central Montana” and is excited to present it to the public. Her work is an historical documentation of the Metis (Native American and European ancestry) people fleeing persecution by the Canadian government over land and political issues, and the journeys that brought them to settle Central Montana beginning in 1879.