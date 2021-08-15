Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analysts Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Target Price at $29.50

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fupby#Marketbeat#Kepler Capital Markets#Zacks Investment Research#Dz Bank#Ubs Group#Receive News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $26.18

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.99 ($35.28).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $920,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $211,150.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$39.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

Comments / 0

Community Policy