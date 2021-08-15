Compass Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
