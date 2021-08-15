Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0