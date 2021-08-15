Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share
Equities research analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0