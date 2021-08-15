Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $46.00

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.06.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cantor Fitzgerald#Jefferies Financial Group#The Feel Collection#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $1.31 on Monday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39. Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $158,580.00 in Stock

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $15.60

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Shares of STLC opened at C$43.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.49.
Technologymodernreaders.com

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 24.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) dropped 24.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. Approximately 2,073,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,881,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10. Several equities research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 804,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Underperform

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Several other research firms have also commented on SMU.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.81.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy