Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $46.00

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.36.