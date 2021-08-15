Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $46.00
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.06.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0