Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $334.64
Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.64.www.modernreaders.com
