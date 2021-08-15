Cancel
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $15,696.54 in Stock

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $15,696.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $463,776.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

