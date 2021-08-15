Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.