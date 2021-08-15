Cancel
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

