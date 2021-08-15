Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 488 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Sumitomo Group#Bilibili Inc Lrb#Sec#Jjj Advisors Inc#Emc Capital Management#Zacks Investment Research#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Bilibili Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $86,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $103,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,569 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 137,388 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $106.24

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Huntington National Bank Has $70,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.00

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy