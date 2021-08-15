Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 488 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0