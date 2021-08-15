Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 488 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,569 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 137,388 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.