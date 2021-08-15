Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $211.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.90.
